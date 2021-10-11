Police: Woman stabbed with kitchen knife during argument, suspect arrested

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrested after a woman reported being stabbed with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Hopewell police were called around 4 a.m. on Oct. 11 to John Randolph Medical Center for a stabbing victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police she had been stabbed with a kitchen knife by her child’s father during an argument.

Officers went to her home along Ruth Harris Way, where they found Darrell Jones Jr. and arrested him for malicious wounding.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

