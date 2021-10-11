Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Woman stabbed with kitchen knife during argument, suspect arrested

Darrell Jones Jr.
Darrell Jones Jr.(Hopewell Police)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrested after a woman reported being stabbed with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Hopewell police were called around 4 a.m. on Oct. 11 to John Randolph Medical Center for a stabbing victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police she had been stabbed with a kitchen knife by her child’s father during an argument.

Officers went to her home along Ruth Harris Way, where they found Darrell Jones Jr. and arrested him for malicious wounding.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
Police identify person killed in fiery crash on I-95
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The crash remains under investigation.
31-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash
Seedlings are grown and sold directly from self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting...
Virginia Department of Forestry is now taking tree seedling orders

Latest News

Romance Scams lead to $133 million in first 6 months of this year
Romance Scams lead to $133 million in first 6 months of this year
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Glenn Youngkin
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Glenn Youngkin
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers two months behind
Dominion Energy will resume disconnections for customers two months behind
A large amount of paper caused traffic to be delayed on a Chesterfield roadway on Monday.
Large amount of paper covers Chesterfield roadway