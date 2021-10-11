Police search for suspects involved in two robberies in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for suspects involved in two robberies.

The first happened on Sept. 24 at 1:30 a.m. Police say three people robbed multiple victims sitting in a vehicle in the 3000 block of Meadowdale Boulevard. According to the investigation, a firearm was brandished and one of the suspects fired a shot into the victims’ vehicle. Another victim was assaulted during the incident.

Meadowdale robberies (Crime Solvers)

The second robbery occurred on Oct. 6 at 4 a.m. in the 3400 block of Meadowdale Boulevard. This time, police say two suspects robbed a victim who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was also physically assaulted and police say a gun was shown.

Police say the suspects fled the area both times in a gray or silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

