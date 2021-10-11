News to Know for Oct. 11: In-person prison visits; Va. Redistricting Commission; Nice weather week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories this Monday morning!

Nicer Weather This Week!

Drier weather returns for the work week with temperatures gradually getting warmer.

Today will be partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day

President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

The day will be observed on Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

While Native Americans have campaigned for years for local and national days in recognition of the country’s indigenous peoples, Biden’s announcement appeared to catch many by surprise.

Biden made the announcement on the same day the White House was disclosing its plans to restore territory to two sprawling national monuments in Utah that Trump had stripped of protections.

In-Person Visits At Prisons

The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.

Prisons will be opening for family visits in phases.

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.

Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates. For a full list of the reopening process, click here.

Redistricting Commission

The Virginia Redistricting Commission’s first-ever attempt to draw fair political maps collapsed in spectacular fashion Friday when frustrated Democrats walked out of a meeting after Republicans rebuffed their suggestions for reaching a compromise.

The commission, which has been holding regular meetings for more than a month, never came close to reaching an agreement on final General Assembly maps.

Partisanship dominated the process from the start, with the commission hiring two teams of overtly partisan consultants and repeatedly failing to agree on how to merge two sets of maps.

The process now appears headed to the Supreme Court of Virginia, unless the three Democratic walkouts change their minds and agree to meet again. But that appears unlikely based on how Friday’s meeting ended.

City Council Meeting

Mayor Stoney is set to introduce to the city council the final version of how Richmond plans to use the $155 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Right now, that plan includes $32 million for affordable housing and $78 million for parks and community centers.

The plan also includes $3,000 bonuses for public safety officials like police and firefighters.

City leaders will vote on the final plan on Oct. 25.

COVID-19 Pill

Drugmaker Merck asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its pill against COVID-19 in what would add an entirely new and easy-to-use weapon to the world’s arsenal against the pandemic.

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a decision that could come in a matter of weeks — it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19. All other FDA-backed treatments against the disease require an IV or injection.

An antiviral pill that people could take at home to reduce their symptoms and speed recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing the crushing caseload on U.S. hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with weak health care systems.

It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.

Mass Vaccine Site

Mass COVID-19 vaccinations sites are back in Virginia, with the Richmond Raceway location set to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This come-back is a result of what the state expects to see in the next few weeks due to FDA conversations about these vaccines.

All three COVID-19 vaccine types and Pfizer booster shots will be available.

For more information, click here.

Scam Alert! ⚠️

The DWR says over the last few years, they’ve noticed multiple websites claiming to sell DWR fishing and hunting licenses, and scamming people.

DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies and recommend that people only go through official DWR websites.

The websites below are not affiliated with the department:

If you are interested in purchasing a license click here.

Final Thought

You are not rich until you have a rich heart - Roy T. Bennett

