Mayor Stoney to introduce final version of American Rescue Plan funds to city council

City leaders will vote on the final plan on Oct. 25.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney is set to introduce to the city council the final version of how Richmond plans to use the $155 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Right now, that plan includes $32 million for affordable housing and $78 million for parks and community centers.

The plan also includes $3,000 bonuses for public safety officials like police and firefighters.

City leaders will vote on the final plan on Oct. 25.

