Mayor Stoney to introduce final version of American Rescue Plan funds to city council

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney is set to introduce to the city council the final version of how Richmond plans to use the $155 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Right now, that plan includes $32 million for affordable housing and $78 million for parks and community centers.

The plan also includes $3,000 bonuses for public safety officials like police and firefighters.

City leaders will vote on the final plan on Oct. 25.

