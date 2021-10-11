Man charged in Hanover County catalytic converter theft

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged for involvement in a catalytic converter theft.

On Sept. 1, deputies responded to the 10100 block of Barrett Park Road for a reported larceny of a catalytic converter.

Witnesses say unknown suspect(s) removed a catalytic converter from one vehicle and attempted to remove a second converter from another vehicle.

Catalytic converter theft (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Footage captured the two suspects entering the business parking lot. One suspect could be seen tampering with a vehicle while the other one was waiting at the front door of the business. No suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance footage.

The suspects are described as one white male and one black male. One of the suspects has been identified and arrested after receiving multiple tips, according to the sheriff’s office.

Robert Michael Carithers, 30, of Doswell was charged with:

Grand Larceny

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny

Destruction of Property

Possession of Burglary Tools

Investigators are still working to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

