LIST: All the holiday movies, shows coming to Netflix this season

(WLBT) - It might not be November yet, but the holiday season is still fast approaching.

The Today Show piled together a list of this year’s holiday movies coming to Netflix to help celebrate the season right!

Here’s what is coming soon:

The Claus Family / Nov. 1

An Elf’s Story / Nov. 1

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas / Nov. 1

My Dad’s Christmas Date / Nov. 1

Love Hard / Nov. 5

Don’t get catfished this holiday season.



Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O.Yang & Darren Barnet star in LOVE HARD, a new romcom directed by Hernán Jiménez about the lies we tell for love—only on Netflix November 5. pic.twitter.com/1U3qy4NbP3 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 7, 2021

Father Christmas is Back / Nov. 7

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You / Nov. 14

Snowbound for Christmas / Nov. 15

Christmas Flow / Nov. 17

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star / Nov. 18

Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens return in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star!



This time around Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and Fiona must retrieve a priceless relic, resulting in a very unexpected switch. Premieres November 18. pic.twitter.com/7DvBQB5Vcr — Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2021

Blown Away: Christmas / Nov. 19

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast / Nov. 23

A Boy Called Christmas / Nov. 24

Robin Robin / Nov. 24

Handmade by @aardman, the new holiday special ROBIN ROBIN tells the story of a little bird raised in a mouse family who discovers the magic of who she truly is.



Featuring the voices of @GillianA and @RichardEGrant, ROBIN ROBIN hatches November 24 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ovZun2zTNu — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 11, 2021

A Castle For Christmas / Nov. 26

Elves / Nov. 28

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories / Nov. 30

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) / December

A Naija Christmas / December

Single All the Way / Dec. 2

Peter (Michael Urie) convinces Nick (Philemon Chambers) to be his fake-boyfriend for the holidays to fool his family (Kathy Najimy & Jennifer Coolidge), but when mom sets him up on a blind date (Luke Macfarlane), the plan goes awry.



SINGLE ALL THE WAY arrives December 2! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/DdU0suMfkH — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 6, 2021

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas / Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 4) / Dec. 3

David and the Elves / Dec. 6

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year / Dec. 14

A California Christmas: City Lights / Dec. 16

Grumpy Christmas / Dec. 22

1,000 Miles from Christmas / Dec. 24

