CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A large amount of paper caused traffic to be delayed on a Chesterfield roadway on Monday.

The paper was all over the road at Route 60 and Boulders Parkway.

Officers used shovels to clear it out of the way.

Attention! Officers are attempting to clear the roadway of a large amount of paper debris at Rt. 60 and Boulders Parkway. Expect delays! @CBS6 @NBC12OYS @8NEWS @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/kskvJkvXPN — Capt. Andrea Riesmeyer (@ARiesmeyer) October 11, 2021

