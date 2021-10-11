The Isley Brothers performance at VSU Multi-Purpose Center rescheduled

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - R&B legends, The Isley Brothers will be performing at the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center in May after the performance was rescheduled.

‘The Soul Experience’ will headline The Isley Brothers as well as songstress Leela James. The show will be hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot.

The Isley Brothers have hits that span over 60 years.

The VSU Multi-Purpose Center and Chesterfield County still encourage COVID-19 safety precautions.

‘The Soul Experience’ was scheduled for Jan. 14, but has been rescheduled for May 7 at 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend the rescheduled date can get their tickets refunded within the next 14 days. Tickets can be refunded online or by calling 804-525-3300.

