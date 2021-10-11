Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

The Isley Brothers performance at VSU Multi-Purpose Center rescheduled

Isley Brothers
Isley Brothers(VSU Multipurpose Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - R&B legends, The Isley Brothers will be performing at the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center in May after the performance was rescheduled.

‘The Soul Experience’ will headline The Isley Brothers as well as songstress Leela James. The show will be hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot.

The Isley Brothers have hits that span over 60 years.

The VSU Multi-Purpose Center and Chesterfield County still encourage COVID-19 safety precautions.

‘The Soul Experience’ was scheduled for Jan. 14, but has been rescheduled for May 7 at 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend the rescheduled date can get their tickets refunded within the next 14 days. Tickets can be refunded online or by calling 804-525-3300.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Includes Western Henrico and the City of Richmond
First Alert Weather Day: Overnight snow racing east before sunrise
The Virginia National Guard was called in ahead of the winter storm.
Virginia National Guard members muster as Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Over 18,300 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours. The...
Virginia hits record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that happened near...
Police seek driver in suspected road rage shooting in Chesterfield
More than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes on Wednesday night alone.
Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Latest News

A hometown staple radio station in Farmville is going dark on Friday, Dec. 31, after more than...
WFLO in Farmville to sign off the air for good on New Year’s Eve
Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
A viral TikTik video shows how Lily is able to walk and run again thanks to veterinary...
Viral TikTok shows how paralyzed pup is able to walk again thanks to doctors at Virginia Tech
There’s been a baby boom in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU!
11 Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU nurses welcome babies