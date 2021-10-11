The Isley Brothers to perform at VSU Multi-Purpose Center in 2022

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - R&B legends, The Isley Brothers will be performing at the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center in 2022.

‘The Soul Experience’ will headline The Isley Brothers as well as songstress Leela James. The show will be hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot.

The Isley Brothers have hits that span over 60 years.

The VSU Multi-Purpose Center and Chesterfield County still encourage COVID-19 safety precautions.

‘The Soul Experience’ will kick-off on Jan. 14, 2022. Doors open at 7 p.m.

