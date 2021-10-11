Healthcare Pros
Indigenous Peoples’ Day honored in Richmond

City leaders in Richmond recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11.
City leaders in Richmond recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, Oct. 11.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders in Richmond recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11.

Mayor Levar Stoney said the founders of the land are now being rightfully acknowledged for their past and present contributions.

Dr. Sheila Wilson Elliott, of the Nottoway Tribe of Virginia, shared their tribe’s Thanksgiving address Monday afternoon at a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

She also thanked the community for making Indigenous Peoples’ Day a reality in the commonwealth.

“We are thankful for we are now of one mind, and most of all, we are thankful to the creator, we are thankful for we are of one mind,” Elliott said.

There are seven federally recognized tribes and four state-recognized tribes in Virginia.

To honor Native American history and culture in 2019, the city of Richmond declared the 2nd Monday in October Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Today we acknowledge the past and celebrate the resilience and the impact of our indigenous brothers and sisters. We celebrate the contributions they make today and also the contributions they make as doctors, artists, business people, public servants and spiritual leaders in our community,” Stoney said.

In 2020, Governor Ralph Northam then took it to the state level, proclaiming the 2nd Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time in the Commonwealth’s history.

In 2020, Machicomoco State Park opened in Gloucester County. It is devoted to interpreting the experiences and history of Virginia’s Indian tribes and the Algonquin nation.

In recent years, Indigenous Peoples’ Day gained traction as an alternative to Columbus Day, which has been a national holiday since 1934.

