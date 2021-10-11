In-person family visits to resume at Virginia correctional facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.

The Virginia Department of Corrections canceled all visitation and volunteer activities in March 2020 as the coronavirus spread. This was to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 within their facilities.

Prisons will now allow family members to visit again but will be opening in increments through Nov. 8.

The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 11:

Bland Correctional Center

Coffeewood Correctional Center

Cold Springs Correctional Unit #10

Dillwyn Correctional Center

Halifax Correctional Unit

Haynesville Correctional Center

Haynesville Correctional Unit

Rustburg Correctional Unit

Sussex I State Prison

Wise Correctional Unit

The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 25:

Augusta Correctional Center

Baskerville Correctional Center

Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13

Deerfield Men’s Work Center

Deerfield Men’s Work Center 2

Marion Correctional Treatment Center

Nottoway Correctional Center

Pocahontas State Correctional Center

Sussex II State Prison

Virginia Correctional Center for Women

The following prisons will open for family visits on Nov. 8:

Beaumont Correctional Center/Powhatan Medical Unit/State Farm Enterprise Unit

Deerfield Correctional Center

Indian Creek Correctional Center

Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Lunenburg Correctional Center

Red Onion State Prison

River North Correctional Center

State Farm Correctional Center

State Farm Work Center

Wallens Ridge State Prison

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.

Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.