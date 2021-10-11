Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Free trees are available to Southside Richmond residents. Here is how to get some for your home

Branchs Baptist Church members plant an oak tree in the playground.(Chesapeake Bay Foundation)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As part of an effort to increase tree cover, Southside ReLeaf and Chesapeake Bay Foundation are offering free trees to Southside Richmond residents.

The initiative is part of the Greening Southside Richmond project, which aims to increase tree covering with native trees.

As part of the giveaway, residents can receive two free trees or shrubs for their homes. Residents who want the trees will need to register before Oct. 16, when trees will be available for pickup during a tree planting at Hickory Hill Community Center in Southside.

Anyone who is unable to pick up the trees at the event can have them delivered.

“The tree giveaway is a great way for our neighbors to plant trees in their own yards and appreciate cooling shade, reduced flooding, and the overall beauty trees provide,” said Sheri Shannon, co-founder of Southside ReLeaf. “Fall is the perfect time of year to plant trees because of the cooler weather, but should also serve as a reminder of the very hot summer we just experienced because of climate change. The city is getting hotter and hotter, and we need to increase tree canopy in the Southside to cool the environment. This is an important step in improving the health of residents.”

Fifteen different species of trees and shrubs are available, including silky dogwood, eastern redbud, tulip poplar, winterberry and red maple.

Residents who are interested can register, here.

