Forecast: Nicer weather arriving this week

Temperatures gradually warm into the 80s
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather returns for the work week with temperatures gradually getting warmer.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A cold front approaches late in the day which may bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: A strong cold front brings a blast of autumn air next Sunday.

Sunday: Crisp, fall-like air arrives. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

