‘Finish what he started’: Hundreds to run in 5k race in memory of Henrico police captain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people will ‘pound the pavement’ in memory of a Henrico County police captain who died earlier this year.

Captain Donald Lambert, Jr., was hit and killed by a driver in February while out on a morning run. Now the community is coming together to finish that run for him and spread awareness.

Justin Thomas Regensburg pleaded guilty in September to non-capital murder and not reporting a traffic accident. Henrico police said he is the man responsible for hitting Lambert on Greenwood Road at Winfrey Road and driving away from the scene on Feb. 27.

While Regensburg is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2022, the legacy of the Henrico police captain is not over, especially when it comes to safety on the road.

“Captain Lambert was the head of the traffic safety unit; this was something that was so important to him,” said Sergeant Kerry Hansen, with Henrico Police.

Each year thousands of pedestrians are killed nationwide.

It is a statistic that hits close to home in Henrico after Lambert’s death; he is one of 7 people who have been killed in the county so far in 2021.

“Once the initial shock of the tragedy wore off friends and coworkers decided they wanted to put something together to honor his memory and titled it “Let’s Finish the Run” because that’s what he would have wanted us to do - is finish what he started that morning,” Hansen said.

The 5k race in memory of Don Lambert will happen Saturday, Oct. 16 at Crump Park. Currently, more than 250 people have signed up to run in-person and virtually. Meanwhile, organizers are hoping to go the distance in another way as well, in the form of education.

“We planned this event in October because it’s national Pedestrian Safety Awareness month,” Hansen said. “We’re trying to bring awareness and present safety tips to prevent a tragedy like this to happen to any other family.”

Simple tips to remember are walking or running against the flow of traffic. Police encourage you to cross at a designated cross-walks and be visually and audibly aware of your surroundings.

The number of traffic crashes in the county involving pedestrians has fluctuated over the years.

YEAR TRAFFIC CRASHES INVOLVED PEDESTRIANS 2020 67 2019 85 2018 91 2017 69 2016 69

Meanwhile, Henrico County has taken steps to ensure better safety on the roads.

Several streets, including those in neighborhoods, have seen speed reductions.

For public awareness: The Traffic Engineering department has made multiple speed limit changes to the following roads:



Carlton Road

Neale St

Carlisle Ave

Eanes Lane (north of Williamsburg Rd)

Early Street

Herman St

Springdale Road



These roads have been reduced to 25 mph. pic.twitter.com/oc1uAwFilj — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) October 1, 2021

“Speed is the number one factor for any fatal crash,” Hansen said. “Greenwood Road, not specifically because of this incident, but it has been reduced to 35 mph here in Henrico and I absolutely think it will prevent tragedies like this from happening again.”

Community members are welcome to register for the 5k race on Saturday. The cost is $30 and some of the proceeds will go towards charities Lambert embraced such as the Henrico Police Foundation and musical programs at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

