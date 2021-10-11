Healthcare Pros
Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass...
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Court filings show that experts have concluded that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is not competent to stand trial.

However, the filings posted Monday show a judge has granted prosecutors’ request for Ahmad Alissa’s mental health to be evaluated a second time.

The initial evaluation report was not released. However, according to a filing by prosecutors, the experts provisionally diagnosed the 22-year-old with an unspecified mental health condition that limits his ability to meaningfully converse with others.

According to the excerpts, they concluded that he can’t currently assist his lawyers in defending him.

