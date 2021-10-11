Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘Drive the Bus’ event to be held at Hermitage High School

Those who wish to be a part of the transportation team can take a hands-on course on driving a...
Those who wish to be a part of the transportation team can take a hands-on course on driving a bus, job duties, work schedules and pay and benefits.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Potential drivers can get a chance to feel what it’s like to drive a bus at Hermitage High School!

Those who wish to be a part of the transportation team can take a hands-on course on driving a bus, job duties, work schedules and pay and benefits. During the summer, 70 people who were interested participated in a similar event.

The ‘Drive the Bus’ event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Hermitage’s Chester E. Fritz Stadium located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road.

To sign up, click here. For more information, call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
Police identify person killed in fiery crash on I-95
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The crash remains under investigation.
31-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash
Seedlings are grown and sold directly from self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting...
Virginia Department of Forestry is now taking tree seedling orders

Latest News

Isley Brothers
The Isley Brothers to perform at VSU Multi-Purpose Center in 2022
Meadowdale robberies
Police search for suspects involved in two robberies in Chesterfield
The Richmond Cattle Barons Ball benefits the American Cancer Society (ACS) and is the largest...
2021 Richmond Cattle Barons Ball returns this weekend
Robert Carithers
Man charged in Hanover County catalytic converter theft