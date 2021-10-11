‘Drive the Bus’ event to be held at Hermitage High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Potential drivers can get a chance to feel what it’s like to drive a bus at Hermitage High School!

Those who wish to be a part of the transportation team can take a hands-on course on driving a bus, job duties, work schedules and pay and benefits. During the summer, 70 people who were interested participated in a similar event.

The ‘Drive the Bus’ event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Hermitage’s Chester E. Fritz Stadium located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road.

To sign up, click here. For more information, call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

