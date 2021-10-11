Bon Secours holding free flu shot clinics

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - It’s already that time of year again when people should be thinking about getting their flu shot.

Bon Secours will hold two free drive-thru flu shot clinics at its Midlothian location while supplies last.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 at Bon Secours Westchester Emergency Center along Watkins Centre Parkway.

There will be goodie bags and prize drawings available.

Anyone getting their flu shot will be required to wear a mask.

