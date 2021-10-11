Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Bon Secours holding free flu shot clinics

It’s already that time of year again when people should be thinking about getting their flu shot.
It’s already that time of year again when people should be thinking about getting their flu shot.(Gray Media)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - It’s already that time of year again when people should be thinking about getting their flu shot.

Bon Secours will hold two free drive-thru flu shot clinics at its Midlothian location while supplies last.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30 at Bon Secours Westchester Emergency Center along Watkins Centre Parkway.

There will be goodie bags and prize drawings available.

Anyone getting their flu shot will be required to wear a mask.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
Police identify person killed in fiery crash on I-95
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The crash remains under investigation.
31-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash
Seedlings are grown and sold directly from self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting...
Virginia Department of Forestry is now taking tree seedling orders

Latest News

Vaccine generic
Over 5.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 12 million vaccines distributed
COVID-19 cases in Va.
More than 2,800 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 8.0%
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family uses son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Piedmont Health District to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Booster at Clinic in Amelia (File Photo)
Amelia clinic now offering COVID-19 vaccination booster