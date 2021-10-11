Healthcare Pros
Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring for nearly 50 positions at Richmond locations

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's logos
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's logos(KOLO)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to fill nearly 50 positions for the Richmond area.

The stores are searching for 49 new employees to fill part-time and full-time positions in several retail departments ahead of the holiday season.

The events are being held on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shops in Ashland and Cabela’s in Henrico.

Those interested should apply online prior to the event, but walk-ins are also welcome.

Interested candidates can apply, here.

