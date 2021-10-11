Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring for nearly 50 positions at Richmond locations
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to fill nearly 50 positions for the Richmond area.
The stores are searching for 49 new employees to fill part-time and full-time positions in several retail departments ahead of the holiday season.
The events are being held on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shops in Ashland and Cabela’s in Henrico.
Those interested should apply online prior to the event, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Interested candidates can apply, here.
