20-year-old woman dies after striking tree
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
Troopers were called around 3:19 a.m. on Oct. 11 to the crash in the 6100 block of Courthouse Road.
Police said Madison G. Harris, 20, of Louisa, was headed north in a Nissan Sentra when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Harris died at the scene.
Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation continues.
