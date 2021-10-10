Healthcare Pros
Virginia Department of Forestry is now taking tree seedling orders

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Forestry has now opened its Seedling Store. The store offers a variety of seedlings for Virginians to purchase online.

Seedlings are grown and sold directly from self-supporting Forestry Centers without replanting and are bred for Virginia soils and climate.

You can choose from a selection of 40 individual species and several varieties of seedling packs, which are great for diversifying your landscaping.

Seedlings can be ordered in quantities as low as five and can be picked up from a Forestry Center or delivered to you from Feb. 22 until April 27, 2022.

To learn more about VDOF’s nurseries, click here.

