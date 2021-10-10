Healthcare Pros
Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

