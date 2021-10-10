Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 5.8 million Virginians receive first dose | More than 10 million vaccines administered

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Oct. 10, at least 5,845,641 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 68.5% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,210,704 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 61% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 81.3%. As of Friday, 72.6% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Oct. 10, 10,690,984 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 11,088.

In total, 12,473,705 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Food and Drug Administration endorsed a booster Pfizer vaccine for those 65 or older or who run a high risk of severe disease. As of Sept. 20, 524,973 Virginians ages 65 and older received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and would be eligible for a booster dose.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
31-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
Police identify person killed in fiery crash on I-95
Heavy Hitterz Dance Company coach Kisha White says she paid the owner of N & M Coach Line LLC...
Dance team launches fundraiser after dispute with bus company dashes hopes of competing in Tennessee
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
COVID-19 cases in Va.
More than 2,800 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 8.0%
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family uses son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action