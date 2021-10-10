Henrico schools’ provides information for families of deaf, vision-impaired students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools now has educational information available for families of students who are deaf, have a hard time hearing or vision-impaired.

Information will be made available online or in packets of printed material that can be picked up from the exceptional education administrator at each HCPS school.

To access the information online, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.