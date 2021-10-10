Healthcare Pros
Henrico schools’ provides information for families of deaf, vision-impaired students

Information will be made available online or in packets of printed material that can be picked...
Information will be made available online or in packets of printed material that can be picked up from the exceptional education administrator at each HCPS school.(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools now has educational information available for families of students who are deaf, have a hard time hearing or vision-impaired.

Information will be made available online or in packets of printed material that can be picked up from the exceptional education administrator at each HCPS school.

To access the information online, click here.

