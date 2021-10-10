Forecast: Cloudy with rain chances dropping through the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers will remain possible for Sunday morning and afternoon, then a dry stretch of weather returns for the work week.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible especially east of I-95. Drier from late afternoon into the evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A cold front approaches late in the day which may bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

