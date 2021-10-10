Healthcare Pros
Danville Police look into homicide after woman found dead Sunday morning

Contact 434-799-6510 with information or camera footage.
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 88-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning in what Danville Police are calling a homicide.

At around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call saying they found a person unresponsive and believed to be dead at 368 Juless Street.

Elizabeth Morris Adkins was found non-viable by Danville Police inside the home and immediately began looking into the case as a homicide based upon evidence at the scene.

The victim’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and determination of cause of death.

The crime scene is being processed and the neighborhood being canvassed by police throughout the day.

Residents along Juless Street and surrounding areas who have any cameras are asked to please contact Danville Police.

Contact 434-799-6510 with information. Danville Police say information leading to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a cash reward.

