Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa set to return virtually, in-person

The Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa is returning for its 85th year.
The Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa is returning for its 85th year.(Pixabay (custom credit) | Pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa is returning for its 85th year.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be virtual and in-person with limited space, and timed.

Tickets will be made available starting Oct. 18 for museum members, and Nov. 1 for non-members on the museum’s website.

For more information about this event click here.

