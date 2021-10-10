Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa set to return virtually, in-person

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Museum’s Legendary Santa is returning for its 85th year.

Due to the pandemic, the event will be virtual and in-person with limited space, and timed.

Tickets will be made available starting Oct. 18 for museum members, and Nov. 1 for non-members on the museum’s website.

For more information about this event click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.