30th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ coming to Richmond in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 30th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is coming to Richmond next January!

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Sasha Farber

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

The show will take place at the Altria Theater located at 6 North Laurel Street on Jan. 7, 2022.

Tickets are currently on sale.

You can purchase tickets online here or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX.

