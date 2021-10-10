30th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ coming to Richmond in January
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 30th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is coming to Richmond next January!
The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Alan Bersten
- Artem Chigvintsev
- Sasha Farber
- Daniella Karagach
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater
- Britt Stewart
The show will take place at the Altria Theater located at 6 North Laurel Street on Jan. 7, 2022.
Tickets are currently on sale.
You can purchase tickets online here or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.