30th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ coming to Richmond in January

Dancing With The Stars
Dancing With The Stars(Altria Theater)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 30th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is coming to Richmond next January!

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including:

  • Brandon Armstrong
  • Alan Bersten
  • Artem Chigvintsev
  • Sasha Farber
  • Daniella Karagach
  • Pasha Pashkov
  • Gleb Savchenko
  • Emma Slater
  • Britt Stewart

The show will take place at the Altria Theater located at 6 North Laurel Street on Jan. 7, 2022.

Tickets are currently on sale.

You can purchase tickets online here or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX.

