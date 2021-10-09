Healthcare Pros
Woman shot at while driving in Hopewell | Police search for suspect’s vehicle

Police say the shooter’s vehicle is described as a white SUV. The make or model is unknown. The...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was shot at in Hopewell while she was driving her vehicle. Police are searching for a suspect vehicle.

On Oct. 9 at 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Davisville Court for the report of shots fired. When officers were searching the area, they located approximately 20 plus spent casings in the area.

While officers continued searching the scene, a woman arrived at John Randolph Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper left arm. The injury was non-life-threatening.

According to the investigation, the victim was driving her vehicle in the area with her child in the back seat when someone in another vehicle shot at her multiple times. The child was not injured.

Police say the shooter’s vehicle is described as a white SUV. The make or model is unknown. The motive of the shooting is also unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Detective Sergeant David Hirn of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. If you want to remain anonymous, call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

