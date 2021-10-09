Healthcare Pros
Verizon Foundation awards $175,000 grant to local nonprofit

AASoCV will utilize this grant to create and expand on programs that empower the communities it serves in Central Virginia.(The Asian-American Society of Central Virginia)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Asian-American Society of Central Virginia has recently been awarded a $175,000 grant from the Verizon Foundation.

The grant would help the nonprofit continue its mission of recognizing Asian heritage and promoting cultural diversity across Central Virginia.

The organization will use the grant to create and expand on programs that empower the communities it serves, and focus on areas including health, safety, culture, and education.

Julie Laghi, the Executive Committee Chair of AASoCV spoke about the award.

“We are thankful and honored to be given this tremendous opportunity by The Verizon Foundation. This grant will allow our organization to extend our programs further with our Asian community,” Laghi said.

