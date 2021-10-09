VCU to open SHIFT Retail Lab giving student entrepreneurs retail, office spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University will be opening a Shift Retail Lab, which gives former and current students at the university a chance to showcase their work, giving them retail and office spaces.

Students in entrepreneurship can be able to test their products, services and ideas with real-world customers in a 2,700 square foot lab.

It will be operated by the VCU da Vinci Center for Innovation, which is in collaboration with VCU’s School of Arts, School of Business, College of Engineering, College of Humanities and Sciences and VCU Health.

“While student founders will be able to sell their products in the Shift Retail Lab, the main goal is to provide them with a space to test and experiment,” Garret Westlake, Ph.D., Executive Director of the da Vinci Center, said. “The Retail Lab is a space where founders can engage in iterative design and test key assumptions around pricing, branding and packaging. Customers of Shift will have the option to purchase available products as well as be encouraged to provide feedback on early-stage ideas to help founders turn their ideas into action.”

The lab will be located at 1235 West Broad Street across from VCU’s Stuart C. Siegel Center. The grand opening will take place on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

Students who are interested in having their work displayed at the grand opening may apply here by Oct. 15.

