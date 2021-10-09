Police identify person killed in fiery crash on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have identified the person who was killed in a fiery crash on I-95 in Prince George County.

Close to 11:30 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 8, Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 south at the 44-mile marker.

Police say, a Honda SUV was heading south when it ran off the road, struck trees and caught fire. The driver, identified as Juliette M. Dufault, 74, of Barefoot Bay, Florida, died of her injuries.

Dufault was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.

