Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 5.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 12.4 million vaccines distributed

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 10.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Oct. 9, at least 5,839,002 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 68.4% of the population. The department of health also reports 5,203,751 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 61% of Virginia’s population.

VDH tracks the percentage of adults who have received one dose, which is currently 81.2%. As of Friday, 72.5% of adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[A quick breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia]

As of Oct. 9, 10,677,782 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The average number of doses administered each day is 10,743.

In total, 12,466,295 COVID-19 vaccines have been received throughout the commonwealth.

On Friday, Sept. 17, the Food and Drug Administration endorsed a booster Pfizer vaccine for those 65 or older or who run a high risk of severe disease. As of Sept. 20, 524,973 Virginians ages 65 and older received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and would be eligible for a booster dose.

For the latest data about COVID-19 cases in Virginia, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Goochland fire
Around 112,000 gallons of water used to extinguish massive house fire in Goochland
Several people reached out to NBC 12 after a teacher put up an informational display near the...
‘It shouldn’t be tolerated’: LGBTQ display ripped down twice at Powhatan High
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
One person killed in fiery crash on I-95
Anyone with more information, is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926.
Woman killed, another injured after stabbing in Richmond, police say

Latest News

Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
COVID-19 cases in Va.
More than 2,800 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 8.0%
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family uses son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Piedmont Health District to Offer COVID-19 Vaccination Booster at Clinic in Amelia (File Photo)
Amelia clinic now offering COVID-19 vaccination booster