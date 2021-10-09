Healthcare Pros
Nine Virginia trail projects awarded grants through Recreational Trails Program

Trail
Trail(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded match-reimbursement grants through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) to nine trail projects in Virginia.

The RTP was made to develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities.

These nine projects were selected from 35 applications received during an open application process that ended in June:

  • Lee County OHV Trail
  • South Pedlar ATV Area Rehabilitation
  • Suzanne R. Kane Nature Preserve Multi-Use Path
  • Cavitt’s Creek Trail Expansion
  • Big Cherry – Straight Fork Ridge Trail Interconnect
  • Big Spring Park Greenway Trail
  • Universal Access Trail
  • Flax Mill Creek Trail
  • Pump House ADA Trail Access and Amenities

For more information on future Recreational Trails Program grant rounds, click here.

