Nine Virginia trail projects awarded grants through Recreational Trails Program
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded match-reimbursement grants through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) to nine trail projects in Virginia.
The RTP was made to develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities.
These nine projects were selected from 35 applications received during an open application process that ended in June:
- Lee County OHV Trail
- South Pedlar ATV Area Rehabilitation
- Suzanne R. Kane Nature Preserve Multi-Use Path
- Cavitt’s Creek Trail Expansion
- Big Cherry – Straight Fork Ridge Trail Interconnect
- Big Spring Park Greenway Trail
- Universal Access Trail
- Flax Mill Creek Trail
- Pump House ADA Trail Access and Amenities
For more information on future Recreational Trails Program grant rounds, click here.
