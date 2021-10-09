Laptops donated to student veterans, military spouses at local community colleges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Virginia Veterans Services Foundation donated laptops to eligible student veterans and military spouses attending Reynolds and John Tyler Community Colleges.

One hundred laptops, in addition to 125 refurbished laptops were delivered to each college this past April, bringing the total to 225 computers donated.

The laptops were distributed free of charge on a first come first serve basis to students who submitted a completed application form online.

The laptop donations are part of a program that creates partnerships with private employers and educational institutions throughout the state.

For more information on this project and to obtain an application to receive a free laptop, click here.

