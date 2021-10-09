Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Scattered showers this weekend, not a washout

Drier and warmer for the workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Keep the rain gear handy if you have plans to be outdoor Saturday

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the morning and afternoon. Scattered evening showers likely into the overnight too. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the morning and afternoon possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

