Forecast: Scattered showers this weekend, not a washout

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Keep the rain gear handy if you have plans to be outdoor Saturday

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the morning and afternoon. Scattered evening showers likely into the overnight too. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers during the morning and afternoon possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.