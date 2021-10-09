Healthcare Pros
Event raises awareness on substance abuse, mental illness at Chesterfield flea market

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A community outreach event was held at Jefferson Davis Fea Market in Chesterfield.

Event organizers say they are trying to combat an uptick of substance abuse and mental illness during the pandemic.

“We’re a part of what their recovery is and we’re a part of their wellness,” Sheriff Antoinette Irvine said. “We want to make sure we connect them to the right resources.”

Along with food and games, those who showed up got access to housing and workforce development information.

The Capital Area Health Network administered COVID-19 vaccines there also. They were prepared to give out 100 Pfizer vaccine doses.

