Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical returns to Altria Theater in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, will be returning to Altria Theater!
The show features dazzling sets, costumes and tells the story of a Scout Elf who must help his new, human family member on the importance of Christmas cheer!
Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will take place at the Altria Theater located at 6 North Laurel Street on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $32.95 with special VIP packages available for $87.95 (includes applicable fees). Click here or call (800)-514-ETIX.
You can also purchase tickets at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Altria Theater or two hours before the show starts.
