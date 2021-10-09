Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical returns to Altria Theater in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical, will be returning to Altria Theater!

The show features dazzling sets, costumes and tells the story of a Scout Elf who must help his new, human family member on the importance of Christmas cheer!

Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will take place at the Altria Theater located at 6 North Laurel Street on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $32.95 with special VIP packages available for $87.95 (includes applicable fees). Click here or call (800)-514-ETIX.

You can also purchase tickets at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Altria Theater or two hours before the show starts.

