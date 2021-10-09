Healthcare Pros
Dumpster catches on fire, spreads to vacant apartment building in Richmond

Crews located a dumpster that was on fire in an alley behind 109 East Broad Street.
Crews located a dumpster that was on fire in an alley behind 109 East Broad Street.(Richmond Fire Department)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dumpster caught on fire and spread to a vacant apartment building in Richmond.

Around 4:27 a.m., crews responded to 108 East Grace Street for the report of an apartment fire. Crews located a dumpster that was on fire in an alley behind 109 East Broad Street.

Richmond fire
Richmond fire(Richmond Fire Department)
Richmond fire
Richmond fire(Richmond Fire Department)

Crews were able to put the fire out and make sure the building was clear. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

