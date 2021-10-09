Dumpster catches on fire, spreads to vacant apartment building in Richmond
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dumpster caught on fire and spread to a vacant apartment building in Richmond.
Around 4:27 a.m., crews responded to 108 East Grace Street for the report of an apartment fire. Crews located a dumpster that was on fire in an alley behind 109 East Broad Street.
Crews were able to put the fire out and make sure the building was clear. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.