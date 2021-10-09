Healthcare Pros
All Food Lion locations to host open interviews this month

Available positions vary store by store, including part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,100 Food Lion locations will be hosting open interviews this month.

The interviews will take place on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Available positions vary store by store, including part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. For a list of all Food Lion locations, click here.

Previous hiring events have hired more than 16,000 associates.

