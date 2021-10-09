Healthcare Pros
31-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield crash

The crash remains under investigation.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash that occurred in Chesterfield.

The crash happened on Oct. 8 in the 10700 block of Bethany Ridge Road around 10:02 p.m.

A 2010 Hyundai Veracruz was driving eastbound on Bethany Ridge Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a drainage ditch and rolled several times ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as Tiffany Bond.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

