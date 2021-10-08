Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman killed, another injured after stabbing in Richmond, police say

A man was taken into custody by police
Anyone with more information, is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926.
Anyone with more information, is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926.((Source: Gray News))
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one woman is dead and another injured after a stabbing Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Jefferson Street for the report of a stabbing just before 1 p.m.

Two women were found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital. One of the women died from her injuries.

Police say a man was taken into custody near the scene.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Matoaca High School (Source: Chesterfield Schools)
Matoaca HS cancels pep rally following ‘multiple altercations’ among students
Several people reached out to NBC 12 after a teacher put up an informational display near the...
‘It shouldn’t be tolerated’: LGBTQ display ripped down twice at Powhatan High
John Kenneth Adams
Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

Latest News

The U.S. Postal Service is short on workers.
Spanberger looking for central Virginians’ experiences on USPS
DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people...
Department of Wildlife Resources says websites are scamming people for fake licenses
Richmond Animal Care and Control needs donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.
‘It is a really intense, harsh, virus’: RACC asks for donations for Parvo treatment expenses
The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Friday.
Two people injured in Prince George morning shooting