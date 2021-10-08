Woman killed, another injured after stabbing in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one woman is dead and another injured after a stabbing Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Jefferson Street for the report of a stabbing just before 1 p.m.

Two women were found with stab wounds and taken to a hospital. One of the women died from her injuries.

Police say a man was taken into custody near the scene.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

