Tyson Foods holding COVID-friendly hiring, donation event Saturday

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - For those looking for a job, the Tyson Foods facility in Glen Allen is hoping to bring on 70 new members, hiring on the spot during a food donation event Saturday.

The facility will be donating more than 35,000 pounds of ham, bacon sausage and their infamous chicken for anyone who shows up. Any leftover food will be donated to Lamb’s Basket.

Current staff will be on-site to answer any questions about job opportunities at the facility. The company says it’s a way to pull in new recruits while giving back to the community.

“It’s giving back to the community here in Glen Allen and also we’re letting people know what a great place this is to work,” said plant manager Keith Sizemore. “It is really a family-oriented business with Tyson foods. A lot of people out there don’t know where Tyson is, so this is a great way to promote Tyson and bring good people in to come work here.”

The COVID-friendly car pick-up event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Debbie’s Kitchen on Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

