Two people injured in Prince George morning shooting

The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Friday.(Source: Gray TV)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Friday.

At 10:26 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Takach Road and Middle Road for the report of gunshots.

Police said the two gunshot victims arrived at the Colonial Heights Patient First and Urgent Care medical facility for treatment.

The victims were a man and woman, who police say knew each other.

They were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center by Colonial Heights Fire/EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is currently being investigated, and anyone with information can contact Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

