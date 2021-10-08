Healthcare Pros
Time is running out! Richmond Marathon is 95% full

However, there are other race options if the full marathon fills up.
However, there are other race options if the full marathon fills up.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is running out if you plan on signing up for the Richmond Marathon next month! The full marathon is now 95% full.

However, there are other race options if the full marathon fills up.

Attendees can participate in the half marathon or the 8k race. There are also virtual options.

Race day is Nov. 13.

To sign up, click here.

