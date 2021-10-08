Time is running out! Richmond Marathon is 95% full

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is running out if you plan on signing up for the Richmond Marathon next month! The full marathon is now 95% full.

However, there are other race options if the full marathon fills up.

Attendees can participate in the half marathon or the 8k race. There are also virtual options.

Race day is Nov. 13.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.