Spanberger looking for central Virginians’ experiences on USPS

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) continues to experience delays, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is relaunching a survey to gather your concerns.

Last month, Spanberger wrote a letter to the U.S. Postal Service Virginia District Manager detailing her district’s specific concerns pertaining to mail delivery delays. She also asked for answers on how USPS is going to address staff shortages, the end of mail pick-ups at local offices and continued delivery delays.

“Without a functioning USPS and proper support for Postal employees, Central Virginians cannot reliably receive lifesaving prescription medications, bills, letters from loved ones, and other essential items, and many local businesses cannot fill customer orders in a timely manner,” said Spanberger.

The congresswoman first launched this survey amid delays in August of 2020, receiving over 800 responses. She relaunched it again in February of this year with the 2020 tax deadline approaching and got over 3,700 responses.

“More than two years after first launching this survey, my office is still receiving hundreds of calls and emails from Central Virginians who are experiencing substantial mail delivery delays. But I know I have not heard from nearly all of our neighbors having this experience,” said Spanberger.

She has always been vocal about the need for efficient postal service, last year she cosponsored and voted to pass the Delivering for America Act, which would prohibit the USPS from making any changes impacting its service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also seeks to prevent any targeted structural changes that would weaken the USPS or threaten the job security of its employees.

Those living in Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District are asked to fill out Spanberger’s survey to voice concerns here.

