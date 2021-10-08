Richmond residents can now attend cannabis growing workshops to grow at home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hydroponics equipment supplier Happy Trees is offering registration for a cannabis growing and gardening workshop series designed for anyone who would like to grow the best plants possible at home.

The workshops will cover topics like how to start your own seeds, how to build living soil, what nutrients plants need and how to feed them and an introduction to pest management.

“It’s important people know how to grow this the right way,” said Chris Haynie, Co-Founder of Happy Trees. “Since this will be consumed and most often by smoking it, we definitely want to educate people on how to do this effectively and safely.”

Happy Trees’ other co-founder Josiah Ickes says interest in at-home growing has exploded, especially since the legalization of growing laws expanded in Virginia on July 1.

“People are coming into the store, they’ve got a million-and-one questions, and so we figured we’d come up with a program that people can use to educate themselves on growing,” said Ickes.

Right now a class on seed starting retails at about $100. Each class includes a book, hands-on instruction from an expert grower, and grow equipment relevant to the workshop that attendees can keep. The classes will take place at Happy Trees retail locations in Fredricksburg, Richmond and Petersburg lasting an hour on Saturday evenings. Classes are only open to adults 21 and over.

Happy Trees was founded in June 2020 by Ickes and Haynie. The two opened their doors “with years of experience cultivating different vegetables and plants.” Their mission is to share their knowledge and help their community grow the safest and best plants possible.

To enroll in a skills workshop, visit the Happy Trees website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.