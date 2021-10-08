Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s cyber security awareness month. The commonwealth is number 11 among all states for cyber-related crimes. Which cost Virginians $101 million in losses in 2020 alone.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Richmond Division, Stanley M. Meador is launching an educational campaign in October to make sure folks in central Virginia understand the different types of online crimes that are out there.

“If you just look at our email inboxes the volume of information we have coming in even as we check our emails on your phones. The potential for you to slip up and click on a fraudulent email is high,” said Special Agent in Charge Meador.

It’s not just online; telemarketers, lottery and IRS scams all have the same goal; to steal your money.

“As long as your answer the phone and are engaging in conversation. The more they’re going to call,” adds Specian Agent in Charge Meador.

If you are the victim of a cybercrime, the Richmond FBI wants to hear from you. Report it to ic3.gov.

All this month NBC12 will be spotlighting some of the specific cyber threats, so you have the power to protect yourself.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.