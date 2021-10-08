Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s cyber security awareness month. The commonwealth is number 11 among all states for cyber-related crimes. Which cost Virginians $101 million in losses in 2020 alone.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Richmond Division, Stanley M. Meador is launching an educational campaign in October to make sure folks in central Virginia understand the different types of online crimes that are out there.

“If you just look at our email inboxes the volume of information we have coming in even as we check our emails on your phones. The potential for you to slip up and click on a fraudulent email is high,” said Special Agent in Charge Meador.

It’s not just online; telemarketers, lottery and IRS scams all have the same goal; to steal your money.

“As long as your answer the phone and are engaging in conversation. The more they’re going to call,” adds Specian Agent in Charge Meador.

If you are the victim of a cybercrime, the Richmond FBI wants to hear from you. Report it to ic3.gov.

All this month NBC12 will be spotlighting some of the specific cyber threats, so you have the power to protect yourself.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Isabel Decker, 16, was last seen at a concert on E. Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico teen safely located, police say
Matoaca High School (Source: Chesterfield Schools)
Matoaca HS cancels pep rally following ‘multiple altercations’ among students
Several people reached out to NBC 12 after a teacher put up an informational display near the...
‘It shouldn’t be tolerated’: LGBTQ display ripped down twice at Powhatan High
John Kenneth Adams
Police search for convicted sex offender known to frequent Richmond

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at the Virginia's second gubernatorial debate...
McAuliffe’s lead over Youngkin shrinks in governor’s race according to new poll numbers
However, there are other race options if the full marathon fills up.
Time is running out! Richmond Marathon is 95% full
Sign for voting
Decision Virginia: Are you ready to vote?
Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes
Raising awareness about cyber-related crimes