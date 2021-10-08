RACC asks for donations for Parvo treatment expenses
RACC currently treating three dogs with Parvo
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control need donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.
The RACC has treated six cases within the past two weeks. They currently have three dogs with Parvo.
Parvo treatments require IV fluids, feeding tubes and 24-hour hospitalization/medications.
