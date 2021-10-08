RACC asks for donations for Parvo treatment expenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control need donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.

The RACC has treated six cases within the past two weeks. They currently have three dogs with Parvo.

Parvo treatments require IV fluids, feeding tubes and 24-hour hospitalization/medications.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.