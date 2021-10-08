Healthcare Pros
RACC asks for donations for Parvo treatment expenses

RACC currently treating three dogs with Parvo
Richmond Animal Care and Control needs donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.
Richmond Animal Care and Control needs donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control need donations to help pay for Parvo treatments of dogs.

The RACC has treated six cases within the past two weeks. They currently have three dogs with Parvo.

Parvo treatments require IV fluids, feeding tubes and 24-hour hospitalization/medications.

To donate, click here.

