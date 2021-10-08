Police: Fox found on Hopewell road has ‘canine distemper’, not rabies

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police say a fox that was found on a road in Hopewell has ‘canine distemper’, not rabies. Police addressed some misleading information that they say is circulating around social media about a rabid fox.

Animal control officers were called to Smithfield Avenue on Oct. 7 about a fox in the road not moving.

Police say the fox had all symptoms consistent with canine distemper. The fox was taken to a local vet to be euthanized.

According to police, there was no known exposure and it was not tested for rabies.

For the safety of you and your pets, police urge the community not to touch wildlife and make sure your pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

