One person killed in fiery crash on I-95

One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.
One person is dead after a crash that occurred on Friday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash that happened in Prince George County Friday morning.

Close to 11:30 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 at the 44-mile marker.

Police say, a Honda SUV was heading south when it ran off the road, struck trees and caught fire. The driver died of their injuries.

The driver has not been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

