One person killed in fiery crash on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a crash that happened in Prince George County Friday morning.

Close to 11:30 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 at the 44-mile marker.

Police say, a Honda SUV was heading south when it ran off the road, struck trees and caught fire. The driver died of their injuries.

The driver has not been identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.